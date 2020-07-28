Advertisement

Cares Act applications across North Central Florida

In Levy County, the grant is for small businesses and in Columbia County, for households.
By Ruelle Fludd
Jul. 27, 2020
(WCJB) -

$2 million of rent and utility assistance is open to Columbia County residents after approval by the board of county commissioners. With help from Catholic Charities in Gainesville and the United Way of Suwannee Valley, the $2 million will go towards people who can show their finances have been impacted by COVID-19.

Jennifer Anchors, the Executive Director of United Way of Suwannee Valley, “We want to make sure that they have to applying for jobs and taking employers’ phone calls. So it was really really generous for Columbia County board of county commissioners to make those concessions and those agreements for households.”

About sixty miles south, another county is giving out grants for small business owners working to catch up during coronavirus.

A business owner said, "Just because we're back open now, doesn't mean that we're still not affected because people are scared."

Small business owners have until August 28 to get a piece of nearly $2 million in CARES Act funds in Levy County. Angie Nash, the owner of that place salon in Chiefland, says getting this grant could be a boost for her business.

"So I've encouraged my girls too to apply for the grant as well. Actually, one of the girls that leases a space from me here told me about it. So we're all just here to try to support one another and be here for each other and just build each other up in this time where everyone is so stressed out. And the unknown is so hard for all of us."

In both Levy County and Columbia County, CARES Act funds will be rewarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Click here for Levy County and here for Columbia County.

