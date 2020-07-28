Florida wildlife corridor awarded $450,000

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars were awarded to a conservation project to protect wildlife in North Central Florida.

The EJK Foundation of Houston, Texas has awarded the Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor $450,000. Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor initiative works to buy and protect land connecting the Osceola and Ocala national forests.

The money will help cover the operation cost of the organization.

