Food distributions in Alachua County

The Lubavitch-Chabad Center and Alachua County School Board’s Food and Nutrition Services have both partnered with multiple organizations to giveaway fresh fruits and vegetables to the community this week.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board’s Food and Nutrition Services has partnered with multiple organizations to giveaway fresh fruits and vegetables to the community this week.

On Monday, volunteers loaded up cars with 10-pound boxes of produce with items like garden salad, carrots, apple slices and other seasonal fruits at Metcalfe Elementary School.

On Tuesday, Irby Elementary School will have the same type of giveaway from 11 am to 1 pm.

Meals for children under the age of eighteen will also be available as part of the Free Summer Meal Program.

On Thursday, the Lubavitch-Chabad Center in Gainesville will also be hosting food give-away from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Everyone is welcome to drive-up and go home with as much food as they need while supplies last.

