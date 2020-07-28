Advertisement

Higher Ed Faculty Calls for Fully Virtual Fall Semester

The United Faculty of Florida reports three out of five schools they represent have not updated their plans
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tallahassee, Fla. (CNS) - The union representing the faculty at Florida’s twelve state universities and 15 of its state colleges is calling on the Governor to reverse plans to re-open in-person learning for the fall semester. 

The union believes with Florida seeing nearly 10,000 new cases a day, in-person learning cannot be conducted safely.

Universities and colleges had largely completed their plans to reopen this fall by mid June, but since then the number of new virus cases has skyrocketed.

“College aged individuals are the most likely  to catch and spread the disease,” said University of Florida student Marcus Milani.

The United Faculty of Florida reports three out of five schools they represent haven’t update their plans since July 1st.

The union also found many plans lack adequate testing and contact tracing.

Most don’t have a set plan to respond to a positive case.

“And so what happens when people start getting sick?” said UFF President Karen Morian.

We reached out to FSU which has a plan for testing and contact tracing and is one of the five universities that has revised its plan since July first. 

We were told work on class scheduling and accommodations for high risk faculty continued throughout July.

As of now, two thirds of colleges and universities plan to return at least 20 percent of courses to in person learning. 

One third plan to conduct more than half face to face.

But the union hopes the Governor will shut down in person learning entirely at higher ed facilities in the fall.

“Flatten that curve again, get those numbers down again. Continue on with the learning that we can do through remote learning,” said Morian.

UFF estimates 2,000 students and 3,000 staff members could die if campuses open.

“These are not numbers. They are human beings. Sons, daughters, mothers, fathers and loved ones of many,” said UFF Vice President Jaffar Ali Shahul-Hameed.

“Universities designed their plans with the agility necessary to respond to changed conditions and enhance the resiliency of each institution,” said Renee’ Fargason, communications director for the State University Board of Governors Renee’ Fargason in an emailed statement. “As stated in our Blueprint for Reopening Campuses, the foundational priority of each university’s plan will be the health and welfare of all students, faculty, staff, vendors, volunteers, and visitors.”

We asked the Governor’s Office if executive action to keep university and college campuses closed was currently on the table.

“It is not at this time,” said Fred Piccolo, Communication Director for Governor Ron DeSantis.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LCPD releases bodycam footage of officer shot during early morning shooting investigation

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Lake City Police say this happened Tuesday morning near NE Webster Ave and NE Jenkins Ln, this is east of Shands Lakeshore Regional Medical Center.

Local

Ocala Drive-In showing free double-feature

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
‘Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse’ kicks off the showings at 8:30 p.m., followed by a showing of ‘Hook.’ Tickets are free but are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

News

Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns - clipped version

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Local

Higher Ed Faculty Calls for Fully Virtual Fall Semester

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars.

Latest News

Local

SUV strikes Marion County ambulance en route to local hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Archer Elementary teacher arrested for child pornography

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Archer Elementary teacher arrested for child pornography

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested on Tuesday an elementary school teacher accused of sharing child pornography with a student.

Local

SUV strikes Marion County ambulance en route to local hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Fire Rescue crews urge drivers to yield to emergency vehicles after an SUV collided with an ambulance.

Local

Lake City police officer shot while investigating early morning shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
Officer Remington "Cody" Chauncey is currently receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition, the department said.