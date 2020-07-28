Advertisement

Lake City police officer shot while investigating early morning shooting

Officer Remington "Cody" Chauncey is currently receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition, the department said.(Lake City Police Department)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Lake City Police Department officer was shot while he was investigating the area of a shooting from early Tuesday morning, according to LCPD.

According to the department, officers responded to the area of NE Webster Ave. and NE Jenkins Lane around 1:30 a.m. after it received a report of gunshots in the area. Officers found the home at the location had visible bullet holes in its exterior, so they tried to make contact with people inside to do a wellbeing check.

“Officers were on the porch of the residence and were knocking at the home’s door, while identifying themselves as POLICE, fearing that an occupant of the home may have been shot,” the press release said.

While the officers were knocking on the home’s door, a shot was fired through the door from within the home. Officer Remington “Cody” Chauncey was hit, and other officers withdrew from the area to take him to the Lake City Medical Center. Chauncey is currently receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition, the department said.

Officers still on scene tried to make contact with the person inside the home, who refused to leave, according to the department.

“Residents of nearby homes were evacuated for their safety and the areas around the home were secured,” the release said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the home, as well as its Hostage Negotiation Team, LCPD said.

Contact was made with the shooter, who was identified as Antonio Jennings, LCPD said. With the help of family members, Jennings was convinced to leave the home peacefully and he was arrested without further incident after about an hour of negotiation.

“Our officers were checking on the residents within a home next to a location where a shooting had just occurred. After identifying themselves, the subject inside the home shot at them through the door,” said Lake City Police Chief Dr. Argatha Gilmore. “Thanks to their training and quick reaction, the injured officer was taken to safety and the scene was secured for further investigation.”

Jennings was arrested on aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges. LCPD says the incident is still under investigation. Jennings is being held without bond.

