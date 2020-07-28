Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars.

Sheriff Billy Woods has already addressed rumors surrounding the jail, but some residents still believe more needs to be done.

“This corona crap has my lungs effed up. Wash your hands after you read this letter,” Mona Lisa Pritt, said as she read a letter from her husband David, who is at the Marion County Jail facing charges of armed robbery.

A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars. (WCJB)

Through the letters, her husband claims he has not had access to cleaning supplies.

She said her husband has tested positive for COVID-19 and worries for his safety in the jail.

“I hope that he’s alright. I haven’t heard from him in a couple days other than this letter,” she said.

His mother, Dolores Parthree hasn’t heard from him in weeks.

“He’s stuck in his cell, no communication with anybody, I’m his mother, I’m stressing out, I have a lot of health problems,” Parterre said.

They both agree, they just want to know what’s going on.

A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars. (WCJB)

MCSO officials said they’re taking this very seriously.

“It’s of the utmost importance to us, to the sheriff that this place is as clean as it can be, any supplies that are needed they are certainly on hand,” MCSO Public Information Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

According to a letter from the sheriff released earlier this month, COVID-19 screenings are taking place at the jail and inmates have access to health care from the Heart of Florida Health Center.

Several inmates have also stepped up to help each other by making masks officials said.

“The masks that we’re using are not a cotton material, this is a medical grade material that we’ve been able to get and purchase and put together in our sowing department over there,” Bloom said.

There are now less than 40 positive inmates at the jail officials said, which are being isolated to keep the general population safe.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.