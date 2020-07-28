Advertisement

Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns

By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars.

Sheriff Billy Woods has already addressed rumors surrounding the jail, but some residents still believe more needs to be done.

“This corona crap has my lungs effed up. Wash your hands after you read this letter,” Mona Lisa Pritt, said as she read a letter from her husband David, who is at the Marion County Jail facing charges of armed robbery.

A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars.
A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars.(WCJB)

Through the letters, her husband claims he has not had access to cleaning supplies.

She said her husband has tested positive for COVID-19 and worries for his safety in the jail.

“I hope that he’s alright. I haven’t heard from him in a couple days other than this letter,” she said.

His mother, Dolores Parthree hasn’t heard from him in weeks.

“He’s stuck in his cell, no communication with anybody, I’m his mother, I’m stressing out, I have a lot of health problems,” Parterre said.

They both agree, they just want to know what’s going on.

A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars.
A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars.(WCJB)

MCSO officials said they’re taking this very seriously.

“It’s of the utmost importance to us, to the sheriff that this place is as clean as it can be, any supplies that are needed they are certainly on hand,” MCSO Public Information Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

According to a letter from the sheriff released earlier this month, COVID-19 screenings are taking place at the jail and inmates have access to health care from the Heart of Florida Health Center.

Several inmates have also stepped up to help each other by making masks officials said.

“The masks that we’re using are not a cotton material, this is a medical grade material that we’ve been able to get and purchase and put together in our sowing department over there,” Bloom said.

There are now less than 40 positive inmates at the jail officials said, which are being isolated to keep the general population safe.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LCPD releases bodycam footage of officer shot during early morning shooting investigation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Lake City Police say this happened Tuesday morning near NE Webster Ave and NE Jenkins Ln, this is east of Shands Lakeshore Regional Medical Center.

News

Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns - clipped version

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Food distributions in Alachua County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Lubavitch-Chabad Center and Alachua County School Board’s Food and Nutrition Services have partnered with multiple organizations to giveaway fresh fruits and vegetables to the community this week.

News

Bradford County Jail Inmate Dies after Swallowing Meth

Updated: 18 hours ago
An inmate at the Bradford County Jail died after swallowing meth.

Latest News

News

Bradford County inmate dies after swallowing meth

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

OPD Arrest Man Who Pointed Gun at Officer

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Ocala Police arrested a man who pointed a gun at officers.

News

OPD arrest wanted felon

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Cares Act applications across North Central Florida

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
In Levy County, the grant is for small businesses and in Columbia County, for households

News

United Faculty of Florida calls for colleges, universities to move to remote learning

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
UFF and the Vice President of the Florida Education Association announced the call during a Zoom press conference Monday.

News

UF leaders remember Ben Hill Griffin III’s impact on the university

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
Griffin III passed away peacefully in his sleep in his hometown of Frostproof, Florida on Saturday.