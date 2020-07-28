Ocala Drive-In showing free double-feature

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Drive-In is offering another free family event Wednesday night as part of a series called ‘A Night at the Drive-In.'

The series is being put on in partnership with Amazon Studios and the Ocala Drive-In is one of 300 locations across the country offering the double-feature.

‘Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse’ kicks off the showings at 8:30 p.m., followed by a showing of ‘Hook.’ Tickets are free but are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A link to reserve your tickets can be found here.

