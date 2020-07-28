OPD Arrest Man Who Pointed Gun at Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police arrested a man after they say he pointed a gun at an officer.

On Friday an officer searched the outside of a home while looking for a wanted felon.

That’s when the officer says a man pointed a gun at him before running off.

Deputies searched the car of the suspected gunman, identifying him as Quiandre Street.

Inside they found bullets and paperwork for a newly purchased gun.

The next day officers detained street after they say he was shoplifting from an Ocala Walmart.

He is facing aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and theft charges.

