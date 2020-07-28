OPD Arrest Man Who Pointed Gun at Officer
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police arrested a man after they say he pointed a gun at an officer.
On Friday an officer searched the outside of a home while looking for a wanted felon.
That’s when the officer says a man pointed a gun at him before running off.
Deputies searched the car of the suspected gunman, identifying him as Quiandre Street.
Inside they found bullets and paperwork for a newly purchased gun.
The next day officers detained street after they say he was shoplifting from an Ocala Walmart.
He is facing aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and theft charges.
