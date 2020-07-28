Smith looking for 4th term as Bradford County Sheriff

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -There are two candidates in the upcoming Bradford County Sheriff’s election, which will be taking place on August 18th.

Incumbent Gordon Smith will be challenged by Glen Gnann, a Bradford County native with almost 4 decades of experience.

Gnann says, “After nearly 40 years in law enforcement, I was ready to give back to my community. My community has given to me, I want to give back to them. I’ve learned a lot in the nearly 40 years on how to treat people with respect and to me it’s a great honor if I am elected as the sheriff of this county.”

Smith has been sheriff for 12 years and is looking for his 4th term. He says his campaign is based on the success he has had over those 12 years.

He says, “Our campaign has always been about results not rhetoric. So were always able, when they come at us, we’ve got to use the numbers. We use the math and it has been in our favor, so I’m fortunate. When things are good, I get the credit. When things are bad, I’ve got to step up and take responsibility and say well you know, we made a mistake here. And people trust us to do that, they know were not perfect.”

Gnann says one the most important things in his campaign is separating the sheriff’s office from the fire department.

He says, “Our current sheriff’s office took over the fire department. I want to be the Bradford County Sheriff. Only the sheriff. I’m not a fire chief, I know nothing about the fire department. I want to give it back to the board of county commissioners and let them hire someone who can run the department efficiently.”

Gnann also says due to the pandemic it has been tough to campaign and get out and meet people, something smith feels is an advantage for him.

Smith says, “The advantage I have is that I’ve been here in good times and in bad times. So when COVID came along, it probably did give me a distinct advantage. It hurt me because I like debate. I’m a results not rhetoric kind of guy.”

Both candidates are Republican so the August 18th election will ultimately be the deciding factor for who becomes sheriff and unlike the November election, anybody living in Bradford County can vote regardless of party affiliation.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.