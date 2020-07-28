Advertisement

SUV strikes Marion County ambulance en route to local hospital

The first responders were transporting a patient from a car accident to the hospital at the time.
Marion County Fire Rescue crews urge drivers to yield to emergency vehicles after an SUV collided with an ambulance.
Marion County Fire Rescue crews urge drivers to yield to emergency vehicles after an SUV collided with an ambulance.(WCJB Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews urge drivers to yield to emergency vehicles after an SUV collided with an ambulance.

An ambulance approached the intersection of North U.S. Highway 441 and Northwest 35th Street in Ocala when the SUV struck the vehicle.

The ambulance cleared the intersection using its sirens and emergency lights when the SUV hit the passenger side door.

The first responders were transporting a patient from a car accident to the hospital at the time.

Another unit took the patient to a local hospital while the three crew members on board of the ambulance were treated with non-life threatening injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Lake City police officer shot while investigating early morning shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officer Remington "Cody" Chauncey is currently receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition, the department said.

News

Food distributions in Alachua County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Lubavitch-Chabad Center and Alachua County School Board’s Food and Nutrition Services have partnered with multiple organizations to giveaway fresh fruits and vegetables to the community this week.

Local

UF researcher awarded for study of Alzheimer’s

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
A University of Florida researcher is being honored for his work studying Alzheimer's and dementia.

News

Bradford County Jail Inmate Dies after Swallowing Meth

Updated: 12 hours ago
An inmate at the Bradford County Jail died after swallowing meth.

Latest News

News

Bradford County inmate dies after swallowing meth

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

OPD Arrest Man Who Pointed Gun at Officer

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Ocala Police arrested a man who pointed a gun at officers.

News

OPD arrest wanted felon

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Cares Act applications across North Central Florida

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
In Levy County, the grant is for small businesses and in Columbia County, for households

Local

Local music venue owner says industry relies on possible $10 billion grant

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
Music venue owners say their industry may not survive without the grant, which Congress has only a few days left to approve.

News

United Faculty of Florida calls for colleges, universities to move to remote learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
UFF and the Vice President of the Florida Education Association announced the call during a Zoom press conference Monday.