SUV strikes Marion County ambulance en route to local hospital

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews urge drivers to yield to emergency vehicles after an SUV collided with an ambulance.

An ambulance approached the intersection of North U.S. Highway 441 and Northwest 35th Street in Ocala when the SUV struck the vehicle.

The ambulance cleared the intersection using its sirens and emergency lights when the SUV hit the passenger side door.

The first responders were transporting a patient from a car accident to the hospital at the time.

Another unit took the patient to a local hospital while the three crew members on board of the ambulance were treated with non-life threatening injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.

