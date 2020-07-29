Advertisement

Alachua County Officials Ask Public to Submit Ideas for West Lawn Decoration

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are asking for help in deciding what to put on the west lawn at the county administration building.

Currently an empty concrete slab is there at the south east corner of University Avenue and Main Street.

The person who submits the winning idea for the art installation will get $1,000.

The slab is 12-by-12 feet, and the ideas should not honor a person or historical event.

