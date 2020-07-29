Advertisement

Alachua County School Board members talk digital distance learning plans

The board voted 4-1 on approving a plan to submit to the Florida Department of Education
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

A car caravan of teachers, parents and community members honked outside of an Alachua County school board special meeting rallying for safe school re-openings.

A protestor said, "So many teachers are worried about being exposed already."

The school district constructed an optional innovative reopening plan for in-person and digital learning. Teacher Kendra Vincent says the first nine weeks needs to be fully digital.

"As teachers, we all understand that there are problems with that. That it's not a perfect solution but our safety and the safety of our children need to be first. And we understand that they feel like they can't make that decision because of the executive order and we're saying please find a way because we can't teach from the grave."

The optional innovative reopening plan goes over the Alachua digital academy which offers students online learning while maintaining a connection to their brick & mortar schools. The district has until Friday to submit their plan to the Florida Department of Education.

Superintendent Karen Clarke said, "We recognize that managing two platforms like that is gonna be new for a lotta people."

Teachers could teach live and through recordings to work with both in-person and digital academy students. For hours, the board discussed approving how the plan will accommodate students and teachers.

Clarke added, “We could even blend the digital academy even with some e-school courses. So there may be that there’s not the availability to do it in the digital academy but we have that course in the e-school. We have students in brick and mortar that can also take e-school, that happens right now in a traditional year where we’re not dealing with COVID.”

Teachers will be trained on the digital learning platform canvas, for the Alachua digital academy.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alachua County Officials Ask Public to Submit Ideas for West Lawn Decoration

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The West Lawn in Alachua County is need of a decoration and public officials are asking the public to submit ideas.

News

Alachua officials hold contest for West Lawn decoration

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Bradford County School District Releases Official Reopening Plan

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Bradford County School District released their official school reopening plan.

News

Bradford County School District unveils official plan

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

LCPD releases bodycam footage of officer shot during early morning shooting investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Lake City Police say this happened Tuesday morning near NE Webster Ave and NE Jenkins Ln, this is east of Shands Lakeshore Regional Medical Center.

News

Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns - clipped version

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars.

News

Food distributions in Alachua County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Lubavitch-Chabad Center and Alachua County School Board’s Food and Nutrition Services have partnered with multiple organizations to giveaway fresh fruits and vegetables to the community this week.

News

Bradford County Jail Inmate Dies after Swallowing Meth

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT
An inmate at the Bradford County Jail died after swallowing meth.

News

Bradford County inmate dies after swallowing meth

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT