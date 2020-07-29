Bradford County School District Releases Official Reopening Plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today the Bradford County School District released their official school reopening plan.

At a meeting last night, the school board members voted to not push back classes.

The board also did not approve Bradford Innovations as a learning option.

Parents will have three options for their children’s education this semester:

First is brick and mortar schools starting August 10.

Parents may also chose to enroll students in Bradford County’s virtual school.

Full-time in online classes with the North East Florida Educational consortium are also being offered.

