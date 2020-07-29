Advertisement

Chicago bans Native American headdresses at Blackhawks games, events

The Chicago Blackhawks will no longer allow fans to wear Native American headdresses at team game or events.
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Chicago hockey fans can leave their headdresses at home next time they plan to attend a game or Blackhawks-sanctioned event.

The move comes after team management consulted with Native American organizations and community members, the Chicago Blackhawks said in a statement to fans on Twitter.

“These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their Tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said.

On July 7, the organization said it would increase dialogue with Native American groups.

Several other professional sports teams have also moved to drop racially insensitive names and logos.

In the NFL, Washington ditched the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo after 87 years.

In MLB, the Cleveland Indians said this month it was having ongoing discussions on these issues.

“The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice,” a team said.

In Atlanta, the baseball team has no plans to change the Braves name, but is reviewing the popular Tomahawk Chop, an arm movement done by fans at home games to root for the Braves.

