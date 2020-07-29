Advertisement

College Football Tidbits: NCAA approves early start, Gator DT out

"Week Zero" open in the name of scheduling flexibility
College football update
College football update(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As fans of SEC, ACC, and Big 12 schools patiently await word on the fate of the college football season, the NCAA is providing some wiggle room at the front end of scheduling.

* All FBS teams may move games ahead in the schedule to August 29th to allow schools flexibility if certain games aren’t able to be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The early start allows for the possibility of having multiple open dates. At the moment, Florida is set to host Eastern Washington for its season opener September 5th.

* Gator defensive tackle Elijah Conliffe, however, will miss his second straight season and will take a medical exemption. Conliffe has appeared in 19 games at Florida, all during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and will continue to be on scholarship, although his will not count against Florida’s limit.

* Florida State, meanwhile, has dismissed running back Khalan Laborn for a violation of team rules. Laborn was expected to compete for the starting role this fall. He was previously suspended for last season’s matchup against the Gators.

