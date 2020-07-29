Advertisement

Gainesville company leading in Genomics global research

The company is an industry leader from academic and pharmaceutical research to plant and animal breeding
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville is home to many successful startups and has been for years. Rapid Genomics is no exception. The idea for the tech-based genomics group was formed by a group of University of Florida grad students almost 20 years ago.

“We always liked the idea of technology and incorporating genetics into agriculture which is what we were studying back then,” Leandro Neves, CEO of Rapid Genomics, said.

They now service clients around the world … from analyzing DNA for academic and pharmaceutical companies to providing information in vaccine detection and even helping maximize the best research for plant and animal breeding.

“It’s a very fast-paced field,” Neves said. “We generate so much data worldwide as a community. Especially, being on an industrial scale -- which is what we do -- you have to be on-par with what’s happening with technology and evolve very quickly. So, we have to be constantly updating and developing new things. That’s why we have a research and development team whose focus is solely to be either making something completely new or faster, better and more effectively.”

And it’s not just a few samples that they work with.

“We’re talking about processing dozen of thousands of samples on a routine basis,” Neves said.

At the end of the day, it’s a demanding and always-evolving industry, but the hard work pays off.

“It’s very motivating to be in an environment where you’re applying technology to the benefit of the world,” Neve said. “Starting a company is an uphill battle every day but we want to grow more and help the community ... that’s our vision.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LCPD releases bodycam footage of officer shot during early morning shooting investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Lake City Police say this happened Tuesday morning near NE Webster Ave and NE Jenkins Ln, this is east of Shands Lakeshore Regional Medical Center.

News

Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars.

News

Food distributions in Alachua County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Lubavitch-Chabad Center and Alachua County School Board’s Food and Nutrition Services have partnered with multiple organizations to giveaway fresh fruits and vegetables to the community this week.

Latest News

News

Bradford County Jail Inmate Dies after Swallowing Meth

Updated: 21 hours ago
An inmate at the Bradford County Jail died after swallowing meth.

News

Bradford County inmate dies after swallowing meth

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

OPD Arrest Man Who Pointed Gun at Officer

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Ocala Police arrested a man who pointed a gun at officers.

News

OPD arrest wanted felon

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Cares Act applications across North Central Florida

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
In Levy County, the grant is for small businesses and in Columbia County, for households

News

United Faculty of Florida calls for colleges, universities to move to remote learning

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Brianda Villegas
UFF and the Vice President of the Florida Education Association announced the call during a Zoom press conference Monday.