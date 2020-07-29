Advertisement

Levy County pushing school start date back one week

The original start date was set for August 10, but the extra week will give teachers time to train and learn the digital learning platform, Canvas.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVY CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Levy County are getting an extra week of summer after the school board voted to push the first day of school back to August 17.

The original start date was set for August 10, but the extra week will give teachers time to train and learn the digital learning platform, Canvas.

The school district is offering three learning options to students and parents: traditional brick and mortar, blended online learning or fully online school. Despite the delayed start, pay for teachers and staff will not be affected.

