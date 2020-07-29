Advertisement

LifeSouth hosts blood drive at 2nd & Charles

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A local blood bank is asking the community to donate blood and COVID-19 antibodies.

LifeSouth hosted a blood drive at 2nd & Charles on 13th street in Gainesville on Tuesday.

The blood bank is accepting blood donations as well as plasma from people with COVID-19 antibodies.

The plasma can be used to treat critically ill coronavirus patients.

“Please come in and donate blood, we are testing every body,” said Laura Bialeck, LifeSouth’s District Community Development Coordinator. “If you find out that you do have the antibodies, its a great way to give back to the community.”

“Our goal to be able to safely supply the local hospital is 100 blood donors a day,” Bialeck said. “Of course that is challenging since we’ve had so many blood drives canceled because people are working from home or just businesses and organizations aren’t open.”

To know when there will be another blood drive in your area, visit https://www.lifesouth.org

