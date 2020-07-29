Advertisement

Local infectious disease experts to discuss the reopening of schools

The University of Florida's chapter of Right Care Alliance will host a public meeting discussing how to safely reopen schools. Attendees will hear from local infectious disease experts and the Alachua County Publics Schools Superintendent.
By Amber Pellicone
Jul. 29, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s chapter of Right Care Alliance, an organization that advocates for equal access to healthcare, will host a public meeting discussing how to safely reopen schools.

RCA previously hosted two general open forums discussing COVID-19 and another one discussing schools reopening in the pandemic.

The discussion of reopening schools will continue Wednesday’s meeting and attendees will hear from local infectious disease experts and the Alachua County Publics Schools Superintendent.

Chapter Leader and Professor of Medicine, Frederick Southwick, said the goal of the meeting is to hear from infectious disease experts and to provide a better understanding of how to re-open schools in the safest way.

“You have to rely on experts that have years of experience and they’ve dealt with problems maybe not identical but similar and they are more likely to come up with logically and beneficial choices,” said Southwick.

He said while there are no clearcut answers at this time, safety is a priority.

“The simple solution is everybody stay home but the harm to children, I think everyone is realizing is very grave, so can we set up and environment where we can minimize the risks?” Southwick said.

Those in attendance will hear from Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, a Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology at UF, who previously served in the CDC for 20 years.

Alachua County Public School Superintendent, Karen Clarke, will join in on the discussion.

The meeting will later be opened up for students, teachers and parents to share their concerns and suggestions for the upcoming school year.

This virtual meeting is set for Wednesday at 5 pm.

