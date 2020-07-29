Marion County Fire Rescue responds to lightning strike

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A lightning strike almost caused disaster for a family in Marion County.

Fire Rescue crews say around 6:30 p.m. they were called to a lightning strike on Southeast Oak Leaf Terrace in The Villages.

Callers saw a flag pole get struck, and that's when they noticed the smell of gas.

Crews confirmed the lightning strike caused a gas leak in the front yard.

The special operations hazardous materials team dug up the damaged gas line and temporarily stopped the leak.

Marion County Fire Rescue Lightning Strike (Marion County Fire Rescue)

