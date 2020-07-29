Marion County Fire Rescue responds to lightning strike
Fire Rescue crews say around 6:30 p.m. they were called to a lightning strike on Southeast Oak Leaf Terrace in The Villages.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A lightning strike almost caused disaster for a family in Marion County.
Fire Rescue crews say around 6:30 p.m. they were called to a lightning strike on Southeast Oak Leaf Terrace in The Villages.
Callers saw a flag pole get struck, and that's when they noticed the smell of gas.
Crews confirmed the lightning strike caused a gas leak in the front yard.
The special operations hazardous materials team dug up the damaged gas line and temporarily stopped the leak.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.