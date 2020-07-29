Marion County Pets: Canyon, Katarina, and Tyson

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Canyon is a 7-year-old male mixed breed dog. He might be a big guy but they say he’s pretty shy and loves to lean into people for comfort. They think he’d be great for someone looking for a bit of cuddly support.

Katarina is a 3-year-old kitty who loves staying active by stalking bugs. They say she has got some impressive focus proving she’s got both beauty and skills.

Tyson is a 3-year-old male mixed breed dog looking for a fur-ever best buddy. They say he would like to find a friend with another calm, passive dog, especially if they can stretch out together after playing in the yard.

If you’re looking for a way to get out and about the shelter is looking for help keeping all their dogs active! They invite people to contact them to volunteer with walking the dogs.

The adoption fee for dogs and cats is currently waived through this Friday.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit the Animal Services page on Marion County’s website.

