Ocala Police issue warrant for man suspected of firing shots at sports complex

On July 11th, they say a member of the Tampa Bay Tigers football team fired shots in the direction of referees and bystanders during a game.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police have a warrant out for the man who they suspect of firing shots at the Ocala Regional Sportsplex earlier in July.

Detectives say Zachariah Doster, 23, of Tampa is responsible.

Doster is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.

