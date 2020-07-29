San Felasco Parkway opens in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A city in north central Florida celebrated a new roadway that residents can commute on.

The city of Alachua hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the San Felasco Parkway on Tuesday morning.

It covers 280 acres of land and it connects County road 241 to Progress Park.

“They’ll be able to cut through here to get on 441 to go east or west,” said Alacha mayor Gib Coerper. “There’s a lot of traffic during school years so it will help them get to their jobs a little faster.”

The roadway was built through a $6.75 million grant from Florida to Alachua’s Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

“This is infrastructure that will be a good tax base for the city of Alachua,” Coerper said. “It means jobs.”

The roadway consists of 12-foot travel lanes, 7-foot bike lanes, and 8-foot wide sidewalks.

