Advertisement

San Felasco Parkway opens in Alachua

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A city in north central Florida celebrated a new roadway that residents can commute on.

The city of Alachua hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the San Felasco Parkway on Tuesday morning.

It covers 280 acres of land and it connects County road 241 to Progress Park.

“They’ll be able to cut through here to get on 441 to go east or west,” said Alacha mayor Gib Coerper. “There’s a lot of traffic during school years so it will help them get to their jobs a little faster.”

The roadway was built through a $6.75 million grant from Florida to Alachua’s Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

“This is infrastructure that will be a good tax base for the city of Alachua,” Coerper said. “It means jobs.”

The roadway consists of 12-foot travel lanes, 7-foot bike lanes, and 8-foot wide sidewalks.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alachua County School Board members talk digital distance learning plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The board voted 4-1 on approving a plan to submit to the Florida Department of Education.

News

Alachua County Officials Ask Public to Submit Ideas for West Lawn Decoration

Updated: 3 hours ago
The West Lawn in Alachua County is need of a decoration and public officials are asking the public to submit ideas.

News

Alachua officials hold contest for West Lawn decoration

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Bradford County School District Releases Official Reopening Plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Bradford County School District released their official school reopening plan.

Latest News

News

Bradford County School District unveils official plan

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

LCPD releases bodycam footage of officer shot during early morning shooting investigation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Lake City Police say this happened Tuesday morning near NE Webster Ave and NE Jenkins Ln, this is east of Shands Lakeshore Regional Medical Center.

News

Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns - clipped version

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
A North Central Florida family is asking for answers from the Marion County Jail as they question how their family members are being treated behind bars.

News

Food distributions in Alachua County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Lubavitch-Chabad Center and Alachua County School Board’s Food and Nutrition Services have partnered with multiple organizations to giveaway fresh fruits and vegetables to the community this week.

News

Bradford County Jail Inmate Dies after Swallowing Meth

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT
An inmate at the Bradford County Jail died after swallowing meth.