The College of Central Florida prepares for fall semester

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 has changed the way students learn, from kindergarten to college, schools across North Central Florida are preparing to welcome students back but not necessarily to campus.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, campus would have been filled with students - but now students will have to get used to learning remotely.

Over the summer, the College of Central Florida didn’t fully shut down and continued to operate with students earning credits online - something officials said they’ll continue into the fall semester.

“Most of our classes in the fall are going to be taught online, especially with the spike in Marion County, we’re going to continue with 80 percent or more of our classes being online,” said CF’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Saul Reyes.

Officials said new software has been introduced to teachers and staff so financial aid, academic advising and student activities can be successfully conducted online.

There will be some classes still offered in person, but with fewer students enrolled in each class.

“Our law enforcement, some of our clinicals in the health sciences have continued in person but wit social distancing and personal protection devices worn appropriately by students and our faculty,” Reyes added.

The testing center will also be open for students this fall, but hours and services will be limited.

“All of their services are by appointment only, what we don’t want is a lot of people showing up unannounced and congregating in a small area and they mark off each computer so they’re social distancing, they’re cleaning before and after each person tests,” Reyes said.

The first day of classes will be Monday, August 17th.

