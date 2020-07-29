Advertisement

The Marion County Student Media Festival goes virtual

Normally, the annual event is held at the Marion Technical Institute Auditorium, but this year the festival will be on YouTube.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic means the Marion County Student Media Festival is going virtual.

Normally, the annual event is held at the Marion Technical Institute Auditorium, but this year the festival will be on YouTube.

The event showcases video production work created by students of all grade levels.

335 entries were submitted, and awards will be given to students.

The festival airs Friday, July 31, at 7 p.m.

Marion County Student Media Festival
Marion County Student Media Festival(YouTube)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Marion County Student Media Festival goes virtual

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

LifeSouth hosts blood drive at 2nd & Charles

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A local blood bank is asking the community to donate blood and COVID-19 antibodies.

News

San Felasco Parkway opens in Alachua

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A city in north central Florida celebrated a new roadway that residents can commute on.

News

Alachua County School Board members talk digital distance learning plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The board voted 4-1 on approving a plan to submit to the Florida Department of Education.

Latest News

News

Alachua County Officials Ask Public to Submit Ideas for West Lawn Decoration

Updated: 5 hours ago
The West Lawn in Alachua County is need of a decoration and public officials are asking the public to submit ideas.

News

Alachua officials hold contest for West Lawn decoration

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Bradford County School District Releases Official Reopening Plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Bradford County School District released their official school reopening plan.

News

Bradford County School District unveils official plan

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

LCPD releases bodycam footage of officer shot during early morning shooting investigation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Lake City Police say this happened Tuesday morning near NE Webster Ave and NE Jenkins Ln, this is east of Shands Lakeshore Regional Medical Center.

News

Family expresses concerns over inmate treatment at Marion County Jail, Officials address these concerns - clipped version

Updated: 11 hours ago