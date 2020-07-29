The Marion County Student Media Festival goes virtual

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic means the Marion County Student Media Festival is going virtual.

Normally, the annual event is held at the Marion Technical Institute Auditorium, but this year the festival will be on YouTube.

The event showcases video production work created by students of all grade levels.

335 entries were submitted, and awards will be given to students.

The festival airs Friday, July 31, at 7 p.m.

Marion County Student Media Festival (YouTube)

