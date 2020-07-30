Advertisement

ACC to have 10 conference games, one non-league contest

Florida vs. FSU game preserved for now
Florida State vs Syracuse, 2019
Florida State vs Syracuse, 2019(WTXL)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) -The Atlantic Coast Conference announced plans Wednesday to stage 11 football games for each school with a schedule that will include Notre Dame, which is giving up its storied independence in a year rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC’s 14 university presidents approved a plan for an 11-game schedule, including one non-conference game, and for pushing back both the first week (to Sept. 7) and the league championship game (from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19).

One condition of the plus-one format is the non-conference game must not include out of state travel. Florida State’s only non-ACC opponent that fits that criteria is Florida, thus keeping hope alive of a traditional Gators vs. Seminoles matchup. The SEC, however, could always vote to reduce to a conference games-only schedule.

The ACC will eliminate its traditional divisional format this season and the two teams with the best winning percentages in conference play will meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the league championship game. The league will release specific dates and broadcast plans later.

Notre Dame, which competes in the ACC in all sports except football and hockey, will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the proudly independent program — if the season is played. The pandemic is threatening to wipe out the fall season, but the biggest conferences are taking steps to try to mitigate potential disruptions and somehow play football, a critical revenue producer through its broadcast rights deals.

