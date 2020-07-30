Advertisement

Alachua County hotels take ‘Safe Stay’ pledge in hopes of rebooting tourism

By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s probably been a while since you last stayed in a hotel. Things may look a bit different the next time you stay in once, especially in Alachua County.

The Safe Stay pledge was created by Visit Gainesville, Alachua County in partnership with the Alachua County Hospitality Council. Currently, there are 28 hotels who have taken the pledge to keep their employees, residents, and visitors feel safe while staying in Gainesville.

Hotel Elio is one of those hotels and they’re dedicated to that pledge from before you even walk through the doors. From valet key sanitization to contactless check-in, Hotel Elio has pledged for hospital-grade level cleaning.

“We are doing so many different things,” Jason Dugan, Director of Sales and Marketing, said. “We are screening when you come into work in the morning ... we are cleaning all the common areas once an hour, but we are also cleaning them after every single transaction. One thing we are also really proud of is our electro-static disinfectant sprayer.”

That list goes on, for Hotel Elio, as well as the rest of the other properties taking part in the pledge, like the Springhill Suites. Rebecca Lamb, Director of Sales and President of Alachua County Hospitality Council, said says it’s a community effort working towards a hopeful future.

“We continue to partner with visit Gainesville, Alachua County, and also the commissioners of Alachua County to really focus on tourism and really push forward and bring business back to our hotels,” Lamb said.

For more information on the Safe Stay pledge, click here.

