Committee endorses new name to replace J.J. Finley

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A committee came to an agreement on what the new name for an elementary school in Gainesville could be.

The J.J. Finley renaming committee will be recommending Carolyn Beatrice Parker as the new name for the elementary school.

The committee voted today to endorse the recommendation of Parker.

Parker was a Gainesville native and a physicist.

The committee will send the recommendation to Alachua County School Board superintendent Karen Clarke and the recommendation will be presented to the board on August 18.

