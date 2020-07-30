Advertisement

Company detects methane emission near Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the help of a satellite and artificial intelligence, Bluefield Technologies received data that a large methane release happened in north central Florida.

The company stated in a report that 300 tons of methane was released in May.

Its data algorithm and analysis tool called BFX-2 analyzed satellite data and it detected the emissions.

Blue Technologies co-founder Yotam Ariel said the company is working on improving its technology to release the data in real time.

“There might be companies that are not taking care of the environment as they should and because of technology it’s becoming visible,” Ariel said. “That release was about 1% of the total U.S. emissions.”

TV20 reached out to the Alachua County Environmental Protection staff and the department said it is unaware of any incidences that may have occurred.

The department said they receive hazardous spills reports and do not have an air quality program for facilities to report on large hazardous emissions.

For more information, read here: https://bluefield.co/press-release-florida-methane-0720/

