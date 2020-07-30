Gov. DeSantis extends ban on evictions and foreclosures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just a day before Florida’s moratorium on eviction’s and foreclosures was set to expire, Governor Ron DeSantis has extended the order.

The order was set to expire on August 1st. The ban allows those struggling financially during the pandemic to stay in their homes.

Wednesday night, the governor signed an executive order extending the previous ban until September 1st.

