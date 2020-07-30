Isaias Could Impact Florida by the Weekend

T.S. Isaias strengthens in the Caribbean south of Puerto Rico. The 11PM forecast track from the NHC brings Isaias across Hispaniola the into the southern

Bahamas by Friday. Isaias could weaken slightly after interacting with the mountains of Hispaniola before strengthening again before approaching SE Florida

early Saturday. The forecast trend has shifted slightly to the East but Florida remains within the Cone of Uncertainty through the weekend. As the storm develops

additional changes to the forecast track and storm intensity are likely. Please stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest info on Isaias.

