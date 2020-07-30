Advertisement

Lake City police officer released from hospital after being shot on duty

Chauncey had surgery Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery.
Chauncey had surgery Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery.(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) - A Lake City police officer was released from the hospital Thursday after being shot while on duty earlier this week.

Officer Cody Chauncey was responding to a shooting on Tuesday when Lake City Police say Antonio Jennings, 42, fired a shot through the door, hitting him.

Chauncey had surgery Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery. His fellow officers lined the doors of North Florida Regional Medical Center to cheer him on as he was wheeled out to his car.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Committee endorses new name to replace J.J. Finley

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A committee came to an agreement on what the new name for an elementary school in Gainesville could be.

News

North-Central Florida man beaten by Columbia County Sheriff Deputy

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
A North-Central Florida man is speaking out after he was punched by a Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy in March. Terry Glenn said he was stopping to check on his brother and ended up in handcuffs.

Local

North-Central Florida man beaten by Columbia County Sheriff Deputy

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A North-Central Florida man is speaking out after he was punched by a Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy in March. Terry Glenn said he was stopping to check on his brother and ended up in handcuffs.

News

Masonic Lodge, UF Jewish Student Center hosts food distribution in Gainesville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Residents in Gainesville can attend a food distribution today to help them during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Three inmates at state prisons in Marion County die due to COVID-19, former inmate reacts - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Three inmates at state prisons in Marion County die due to COVID-19, former inmate reacts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Over 600 women at the Lowell Correctional Institute have contracted COVID-19, this has some former inmates speaking out.

Local

Starke man arrested for child pornography

Updated: 7 hours ago
Dale Lewis Russell of Starke was arrested on nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography on Wednesday.

Local

Isaias Could Impact Florida by the Weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
T.S. Isaias forms in the Caribbean and could impact Florida by this Weekend

Local

Gainesville Comedy Shows to host virtual show Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
'Gainesville Comedy Shows' is hosting a virtual comedy show Thursday night to benefit the High Dive, starting at 7.

Local

State senator from NCFL tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
There's new information on the condition of a North Central Florida state senator who has tested positive for COVID-19.