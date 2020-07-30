Lake City police officer released from hospital after being shot on duty

(WCJB) - A Lake City police officer was released from the hospital Thursday after being shot while on duty earlier this week.

Officer Cody Chauncey was responding to a shooting on Tuesday when Lake City Police say Antonio Jennings, 42, fired a shot through the door, hitting him.

Chauncey had surgery Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery. His fellow officers lined the doors of North Florida Regional Medical Center to cheer him on as he was wheeled out to his car.

