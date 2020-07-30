Advertisement

Levy County School Board delays first day of school

The start date set for August 10 is pushed to August 17.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

Seven more days of summer for students in Levy County after board members pushed the first day of school to August 17.

The week delay from the 10th to the 17th won’t affect teachers’ pay as they’ll use the time to train on the digital learning platform canvas.

The superintendent said, “A big thing is for students to be successful.”

For a successful school year, the district offers three options to return to school: brick & mortar, a blended online option and fully digital. The blended option allows students to learn virtually some days and in-person on others.

Superintendent Jeffery Edison said, “you know there’s a lot of unknowns, but what there is is a lot of excitement and I know our kids are anxious to get back and get back in the routine and start learning. And our teachers are ready to teach and so there’s a lot of excitement, a lot of unknowns. But we’re ready to meet the challenge and our folks in levy county they always do.”

People have until August 3 to decide how their student will enroll in school for the upcoming year, with the default option being brick & mortar. After the first nine weeks, people have a chance to switch their student from brick & mortar to digital distance learning or vice versa.

