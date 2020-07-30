Marion County Commissioner self-isolates after exposure to COVID

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County commissioner is in self-isolation after coming in contact with a person with COVID-19.

Commission Chair Kathy Bryant posted on Facebook Wednesday to explain why she will not be at any meetings until August 7th.

She says she came in contact with some who has tested positive, and while she does not feel ill, she will be self-isolating.

