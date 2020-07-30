Masonic Lodge, UF Jewish Student Center hosts food distribution in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Gainesville can attended a food distribution on Thursday to help them during the pandemic.

The Gainesville Masonic Lodge No. 41 will host a food distribution alongside the UF Jewish Student Center at 2207 NW 13th St.

The food will be coming from a program called Farmers to Families.

Anyone who arrived received a crate full of produce.

“Anything big or little that we can do to help each other in this situation, not only is it good for now but I really think that will grow into the future,” said Kurt Morauer, Masonic Lodge No. 41 member. “The fact that so many people are out of work and can’t afford the basic necessities anymore, it just makes it even more important.”

