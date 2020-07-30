Advertisement

Meet Levy County School Board District 2 candidates

Both candidates have years of experience in the school district
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With August Primaries just a few weeks away, TV20 reporters continue to introduce the candidates in your counties.

Tammy Boyle and Darby Allen are asking you to vote for them in the Levy County School Board District 2 race. A school board member will end up taking on many roles including setting visions and goals for the district. In this case, both candidates already have an idea of what they’ll advocate for if elected.

Candidate Darby Allen is looking to expand on her over 25 years of experience at Levy County schools. If elected, she plans on working towards better student achievement with a higher focus on the recruitment of teachers.

The former principal of Cedar Key School, Allen is currently the Director of Elementary Education in Gilchrist County. However, she says she remains invested in Levy County.

“I have no intention of going anywhere … so even though I’m working in Gilchrist, I absolutely want to stay in Levy County. It means a lot to me. I love where I live. I love our community and I want to continue to be a part of the education system here in levy county,” Allen said.

Candidate Tammy Boyle has been active in Levy County schools for 13 years as a volunteer as well as a member of the Student and District Advisory Committee. She has logged over 4,000 hours of volunteering at Chiefland Middle School alone and was awarded volunteer of the year for three years, including this year.

If elected, she plans on making sure teachers and students are provided with the supplies they need to reach higher academic excellence. Boyle has been self-employed the past 13 years and promises to continue her in-person involvement within the schools, if elected.

“I can be and will be physically present during school hours. As a school board member, you have to have it as a primary job. That’s your primary job ... and for the past 13 years being that volunteer, I have shown that my dedication is never-ending,” Boyle said.

