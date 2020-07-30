Advertisement

North-Central Florida man beaten by Columbia County Sheriff Deputy

A North-Central Florida man is speaking out after he was punched by a Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy in March. Terry Glenn said he was stopping to check on his brother and ended up in handcuffs.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Terry Glenn was pulling over to check on his brother to make sure he was ok. Glenn's brother was in the middle of a traffic stop with a Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy. He said the encounter turned heated.

"They said I was resiting. I did not, I was willing to go, but I was also confused about why am I getting put in handcuffs when all I am doing is checking on my brother. That wasn't right," said Glenn.

He says he suffered multiple blows from Deputy Brian Bruenger after he was already in handcuffs and detained.

"He punched me two times. He kneed me in my stomach," said Glenn.

The Public Defender's Office sent a letter to Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter, raising concerns about this encounter. In the letter, the Public Defender said it not just that the officer punched a man in handcuffs, but also that other law enforcement officers did nothing to stop it or raise objections afterward.

An internal investigation into the incident found that Deputy Bruenger violated Sheriff's Office policy, and he was suspended without pay.

The Sheriff notes that if the deputy violates the office's code of conduct, or another incident of excessive use of force occurs in the next year, he will be terminated.

Glenn said this situation was unnecessary.

"I didn't do anything. I didn't know him at all. I didn't know that officer from A to B," said Glenn. "He did that to me, and he let my brother go off."

He said this encounter has taken a toll on his life.

"For now, I have PTSD. I'm scared to go outside. I'm scared of officers," said Glenn." Seeing an officer car really makes me panic."

Glenn said he has to take medications to help him sleep because of this encounter

"I feel like officers are after me, just to be honest," said Glenn.

Deputy Bruenger was allowed to return to work on June 19th.

