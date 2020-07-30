Advertisement

SEC to have conference games only this fall

Football season opener September 26th
Florida vs. Vanderbilt, 2019
Florida vs. Vanderbilt, 2019(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday that the 2020 football season will consist of 10 conference games and no out of league competition as the COVID-19 pandemic forces adjustments to the schedule.

Teams will kick off September 26th rather than September 5th as was originally planned. A complete revised schedule will be released at a later date.

The SEC arrived at its decision to delay its season start and eliminate non-conference games following consultation with SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, Conference Office staff, and medical advisors, led by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

The University of Florida will now face two additional SEC opponents that aren’t on the current schedule. The revision also means an interruption of the Gators rivalry with the Florida State Seminoles. The two schools had met every year since 1957.

The SEC title game is also later than normal, December 19th, in Atlanta.

