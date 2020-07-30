Advertisement

Starke man arrested for child pornography

48-year-old Dale Lewis Russell of Starke, was arrested on nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
48-year-old Dale Lewis Russell of Starke, was arrested on nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography.(BCSO)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - On July 29, the Bradford County’s Sheriff’s office partnered up and arrested a Starke man on nine counts of pornography possession.

The investigation was started by the BCSO and the FBI after they received information linking Dale Russell,48, to internet access to child porn on the dark web.

Investigators contacted Russell who admitted to downloading child porn and he turned his computer over to authorities. In the search done by authorities nine videos with children partaking in sexual acts were discovered.

“I have absolutely zero tolerance for a child sexual predator. Our detectives along with the FBI used every resource at our disposal to put this subject behind bars and we will continue to pursue anyone else partaking in these kinds of vile acts.” Sheriff Gordon Smith said.

Russell was booked into the Bradford County Jail on a $2,250,000.00 bond. Detectives are still investigating the suspect and they don’t believe local children are involved.

