Advertisement

Three inmates at state prisons in Marion County die due to COVID-19, former inmate reacts

By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A COVID-19 outbreak at the women’s prison in Marion County has taken a fatal turn.

Over 600 women at the Lowell Correctional Institute have contracted COVID-19, this has some former inmates speaking out.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, 629 women at Lowell have the virus. This has prompted the non-profit Change Comes Now to donate personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment to the staff and women at Lowell.

They have purchased 6,000 rolls of toilet paper, 3,000 bars of Dial antibacterial soap, 100 gallons of bleach for dorms, 20 gallons of hand sanitizer for staff, two cases of gloves, five 50 inch non-smart TV’s for the dorms that have no working TV, and 10 Digital TV converter boxes.

Over 600 women at the Lowell Correctional Institute have contracted COVID-19, this has some former inmates speaking out.
Over 600 women at the Lowell Correctional Institute have contracted COVID-19, this has some former inmates speaking out.(WCJB)

“We have been collecting donations from formerly incarnated women that were in Florida State. We have to keep the staff covered and protected and safe so that the women can stay protected and safe,” Change Comes Now Executive Director, Debra Bennett said.

F DC officials tell TV20 that all staff and inmates are required to wear cloth face coverings, as well as if an inmate does come into contact with someone displaying symptoms or who has tested positive, they are placed in medical quarantine.

The Florida Department of Corrections addresses COVID-19 outbreaks in several prisons
The Florida Department of Corrections addresses COVID-19 outbreaks in several prisons(WCJB)

Screening requirements are also in place at every Florida correctional institution, officials said. Anyone, including staff, entering a correctional institution is screened prior to entry and will be denied entry if they:

• Have traveled internationally or to an area with substantial community spread within the last 14 days.

• Have signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever (99.6 degrees or higher), cough or shortness of breath.

• Have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 or is suspected positive for COVID-19.

• If a corrections officer or other institution staff member or contractor fails screening, they will be denied access to the correctional institution and will be required to have documentation from a medical professional that they are cleared to return to work. Their medical professional would determine if testing is required.

But even with several different mitigation practices in place, two Lowell inmates and one woman at the Florida Women’s Reception Center have died due to COVID-19 complications.

“We’ve lost three women so far and we can’t bring them back. One woman I was very close with. She was 75-years-old but her nickname was Speedy, we called her Speedy because she was so full of energy, she was so full of life she was like everybody’s grandmother and she moved faster than us. She was amazing and she’s deceased now because she had Coronavirus and she got COVID pneumonia,” Bennett said.

There have been no deaths reported at Marion Correctional Institute. Only four inmates at the men’s prison in Marion County have tested positive for the virus.

A lso in north central Florida, Columbia Correctional Institution has over 12-hundred positive cases, that’s more than half of the inmate population.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three inmates at state prisons in Marion County die due to COVID-19, former inmate reacts - clipped version

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Levy County School Board delays first day of school

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Levy County school district start date set for August 10 is pushed to August 17 to give teachers a chance to train in Canvas.

News

Vigil Held for Marion County Teenager Who was Shot and Killed

Updated: 17 hours ago
Marion County teenager remembered at vigil

News

Vigil Held for 15-Year-Old Marion County Teenager

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

Company detects methane emission near Gainesville

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With the help of a satellite and artificial intelligence, Bluefield Technologies received data that a large methane release happened in north central Florida.

News

The College of Central Florida prepares for fall semester

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Over the summer, the College of Central Florida didn’t fully shut down and continued to operate with students earning credits online - something officials said they’ll continue into the fall semester.

News

More than 800 reports of residents in Florida receiving packages with seeds from China

Updated: 23 hours ago
Anyone who has received these packets are being asked not to open, touch, plant, or throw them away.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT

News

Local infectious disease experts to discuss the reopening of schools

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT
|
By Amber Pellicone
The UF chapter of Right Care Alliance, an organization that advocates for equal access to healthcare, will host a meeting discussing how to safely reopen schools. Attendees will hear from local infectious disease experts and the ACPS Superintendent.

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Canyon, Katarina, and Tyson

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.