Vigil Held for Marion County Teenager Who was Shot and Killed

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wednesday night, friends and family came together to honor the life of a Marion County teenager who was shot and killed Sunday.

A vigil was held for 15-year-old Kyrion Weathers in the parking lot of Ralph Russel Memorial Park in the silver shores neighborhood.

The event had several guest speakers, songs and balloons released in his honor.

Marion County Deputies are releasing little information on Sunday’s shooting at a Summerfield home.

Weather’s aunt says he was a good, church going kid, and she never expected this to happen.

The main message of tonight’s end was a call to stop gun violence.

His best friend helped organize the vigil.

Weathers was former trinity catholic football player and was scheduled to attend forest high school this fall.

