Alachua County Sheriff candidates meet in online forum

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Alachua County can learn more about their sheriff candidates in an online forum.

The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors will host incumbent Sadie Darnell, Clovis Watson Junior, and Robert Brinkman in a virtual forum.

The event will be held through Facebook Live starting at 4 p.m.

Sheriff's Forum (Facebook)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.