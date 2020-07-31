Alachua County Sheriff candidates meet in online forum
The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors will host incumbent Sadie Darnell, Clovis Watson Junior, and Robert Brinkman in a virtual forum.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Alachua County can learn more about their sheriff candidates in an online forum.
The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors will host incumbent Sadie Darnell, Clovis Watson Junior, and Robert Brinkman in a virtual forum.
The event will be held through Facebook Live starting at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.