Advertisement

Community Relief Days held for final time in Gainesville

By Landon Harrar
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It's over, at least for now. We'll show you how many people received food during Alachua County's community relief days and what organizers say about holding more distributions in the future.

The Alachua County Christian Pastors Association has worked with Farm Share for months to hold weekly food giveaways in Gainesville but Friday was their last day. ACCPA President and lead organizer Pastor Karl Anderson said, “today was bittersweet it’s our last run at it at least for now. We’ve done it 16 times, last week we met our goal of 100,000 individuals that we’ve served.”

TV20′s Landon Harrar reported, “it all started off right here at the Martin Luther King Center with so many cars and people needing assistance that they actually started backing up into traffic which is why organizers decided to move it to the Alachua County Fairgrounds where actually on their last day they handed out all their food in an hour and a half.”

Pastor Anderson says they realize the need is still great and they plan to hold round table discussions with county and community leaders alongside Farm Share to see if they can create a more streamlined option for the future. “Seeing how we can have a distribution site here, that’s Farm Shares heart, that’s their desire. They want to actually park here. We’re centralized where they can service other cities and municipalities and they want to be here for Alachua County continually.”

And the grease that made the machine turn out so many meals? Volunteers, nearly 100 a day, many who received awards for their efforts to help and promote hope. Pastor Anderson said, "we gave plaques to our partners, even TV20 got a plaque because without our promotional partners like you all we wouldn't have had the word getting out like we did."

Darry Lloyd was at almost every event and helped coordinate the volunteers and he said, “in the beginning of the pandemic you look for opportunities and ways to help your neighbors out. I wasn’t the only one doing that, you had a lot of folks committed to doing what they could. Whatever you could fit in that’s what they were doing.” Pastor Anderson said Friday being their last day was also their biggest with more than 3400 households receiving food.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville woman and her best friend are reunited

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Friday morning, Magnolia Jackson heard barking and found Polo in her backyard.

News

Gainesville woman and her best friend are reunited

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Local

Local economy could be out over $470 million if fans can’t attend UF Football games

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
Last year, UF-related visitors spent nearly $473 million in the community, a significant amount of that football-related.

News

Alachua County continues COVID-19 testing amid Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
State-run COVID-19 testing facilities are suspended until hurricane Isaias passes except for Alachua County. The county department of health is still open for call-ins and will continue into the weekend.County leaders also say the delay in getting test results back has been mostly eliminated.

Latest News

Local

Statewide COVID-19 Testing Suspended except for Alachua County

Updated: 59 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 59 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Isaias Expected to Strengthen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Potter
Isaias Latest

News

Internal Investigation launched on Alachua County Jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Detectives are launching an internal investigation after an inmate at the Alachua County Jail took his own life.Detention officers say they were making rounds early this morning when they found 43-year-old Dewitt Lee Dailey Junior. They say he had a sheet around his neck and tied off to his bunk. Medical staff took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was sentenced to jail on charges of drug possession and drug use back in January deputies say the inmate was alone and he did not show signs of suicidal intentions

Local

Gas leak in Marion County forces residents to evacuate

Updated: 1 hour ago