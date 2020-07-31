Early voting for the 2020 Primary Election begins Monday

ALACHUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Election Day for the 2020 Primary is August 18 but if you’d like to get a headstart, early voting in Alachua County begins on Monday.

Six voting locations will be set up around Alachua County and will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. Those locations are the Supervisor of Elections Office, the Millhopper Branch Library, the Tower Road Branch Libray, Alachua Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, Orange Heights Baptist Church and the J. Wayne Reitz Union on UF's campus.

Early voting will last until August 15 and voters are required to present a picture and signature ID in order to cast a ballot. Vote-by-mail ballots can also be requested but must be done so by August 8 and returned to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Supervisor of Elections Office says that they are taking safety precautions against COVID-19 at all voting locations and ask that every voter wear a mask for the safety of other voters and the poll workers.

