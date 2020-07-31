Florida State Senate candidate puts campaign on hold after husband tests positive for COVID-19

(WCJB) - A North Central Florida State Senate candidate is taking a break from the campaign trail after her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

Jennifer Bradley posted on Facebook saying her family is isolating, but she will be back to campaigning once it's safe.

Jennifer Bradley is running for Senate District 5 which will be vacated by her husband Rob Bradley. Yesterday he tested positive for COVID-19 but says his symptoms are mild.

Republican Jason Holifield and Democrat Melina Barratt are also running for the District 5 seat.

