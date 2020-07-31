Florida State Senate candidate puts campaign on hold after husband tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) - A North Central Florida State Senate candidate is taking a break from the campaign trail after her husband tested positive for COVID-19.
Jennifer Bradley posted on Facebook saying her family is isolating, but she will be back to campaigning once it's safe.
Jennifer Bradley is running for Senate District 5 which will be vacated by her husband Rob Bradley. Yesterday he tested positive for COVID-19 but says his symptoms are mild.
Republican Jason Holifield and Democrat Melina Barratt are also running for the District 5 seat.
