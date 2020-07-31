Advertisement

Gainesville Police searching for suspect after attempted break-in and shots fired

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville is seeing a surge in gun violence as more than 80 shootings have already taken place in the city this year.

Now Gainesville Police are asking for the community's help after a man is accused of firing shots and trying to break into homes on Northeast 3rd Avenue.

Officers say that residents reported seeing a man running down the street trying to enter multiple homes Wednesday night. Many of the buildings were damaged in the attempts and shell casings were found.

At least one of the shots fired entered a home that was occupied, although no one was injured. Officers say they have no suspects at this time.

