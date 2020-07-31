Gainesville woman and her best friend are reunited

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman and her best friend are back together again.

Magnolia Jackson, 102, says her dog Polo went missing after an attempted home invasion on Tuesday.

Gainesville Police were able to arrest the suspect but the family thinks Polo slipped through the gates during the break-in.

Several neighbors say they saw Polo in the area but could not catch him.

Friday morning, Jackson heard barking and found Polo in her backyard. She says he managed to find his way back home.

The two have been inseparable since late March, and we are happy they have been reunited.

Magnolia Jackson and Polo reunited (WCJB)

