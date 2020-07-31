Advertisement

Gainesville woman and her best friend are reunited

Friday morning, Magnolia Jackson heard barking and found Polo in her backyard.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman and her best friend are back together again.

Magnolia Jackson, 102, says her dog Polo went missing after an attempted home invasion on Tuesday.

Gainesville Police were able to arrest the suspect but the family thinks Polo slipped through the gates during the break-in.

Several neighbors say they saw Polo in the area but could not catch him.

Friday morning, Jackson heard barking and found Polo in her backyard. She says he managed to find his way back home.

The two have been inseparable since late March, and we are happy they have been reunited.

Magnolia Jackson and Polo reunited
Magnolia Jackson and Polo reunited(WCJB)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville woman and her best friend are reunited

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Alachua County continues COVID-19 testing amid Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
State-run COVID-19 testing facilities are suspended until hurricane Isaias passes except for Alachua County. The county department of health is still open for call-ins and will continue into the weekend.County leaders also say the delay in getting test results back has been mostly eliminated.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 57 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Isaias Expected to Strengthen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Potter
Isaias Latest

News

Internal Investigation launched on Alachua County Jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Detectives are launching an internal investigation after an inmate at the Alachua County Jail took his own life.Detention officers say they were making rounds early this morning when they found 43-year-old Dewitt Lee Dailey Junior. They say he had a sheet around his neck and tied off to his bunk. Medical staff took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was sentenced to jail on charges of drug possession and drug use back in January deputies say the inmate was alone and he did not show signs of suicidal intentions

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Three candidates vie for the Marion County District 1 Commission seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Mike Behar, Craig Curry and Michael Saxe are all running for the District 1 seat.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

U.S. Surgeon General offers prescription for Florida’s COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
The nation's top doctor offers his prognosis for Florida.