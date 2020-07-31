Gas leak in Marion County forces residents to evacuate

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Several residents evacuated from their homes after reports of a gas leak in Marion County Friday morning.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call at the Marion Pines Mobile Park Home on the 2800 Block of NE 49th Ave, Ocala.

The 911 caller told the dispatcher he heard and smelled the gas leak break after it was cut by a lawn mower.

A total of 25 homes were evacuated in the process.

A hazmat team and additional crews helped to evacuate residents to a nearby pool and repair the leak.

