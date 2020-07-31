Internal Investigation launched on Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are launching an internal investigation after an inmate at the Alachua County Jail took his own life.

Detention officers say they were making rounds early this morning when they found 43-year-old Dewitt Lee Dailey Junior.

They say he had a sheet around his neck and tied off to his bunk.

Medical staff took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead

He was sentenced to jail on charges of drug possession and drug use back in January deputies say the inmate was alone and he did not show signs of suicidal intentions

