Isaias Now a Cat 1 Hurricane

Isaias Strenthens to a Hurricane
Isaias Strenthens to a Hurricane(WCJB)
By Bill Quinlan
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Isaias has been upgraded to a Cat 1 Hurricane by the NHC. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft found winds estimated at 80 mph. Isaias is located just south of the Turks & Caicos and is forecast to continue to strengthen as it moves NW through the SE Bahamas. Hurricane Warnings have been issued for the NW Bahamas and Tropical Storm Watches are in place along the SE Florida Coast.

After passing through the Bahamas, Isaias is expected to parallel the Florida East Coast through Sunday. Conditions in SE Florida are expected to deteriorate early Saturday with possible Tropical Storm force winds and heavy rain.

As long as Isaias remains offshore, immediate impacts in our area are expected to be minimal. However, any shift in the storm’s track or intensity could create quickly changing conditions for NCFL.

Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest updates on Hurricane Isaias.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

